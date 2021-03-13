What the new stimulus will bring you and governments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The third COVID stimulus package is headed our way---and bringing money to local governments hard pressed by the pandemic.

The stimulus package will send $1,400 to individuals who make less than $75,000 per year. Couples with combined incomes of less than $150,000 would get $2,800 and the package allows for $1,400 per dependent.

In a Zoom meeting with constituents, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly shared more about the plan.

“It's going to cut taxes for working families. It's going to extend those increased unemployment benefits. It's going to get our state additional funding for vaccine distribution. It’s going to help small businesses stay afloat, and is going to provide the funding that schools need to open safely.

Money to help local governments cope with the pressures of the pandemic includes:

- $139.6 Million for the City of Tucson

- $203.1 Million for Pima County

- $24.1 Million for Cochise County

- $9 Million for Santa Cruz County.

Government leaders need time to consider exactly how they can and will use those allotments.

Senator Kelly’s conference included Paul Moir, a Flagstaff restaurant owner grateful for assistance that will help him keep three restaurants open and pay staff and suppliers.

He says, “There's so many industries that support our particular industry from distributors to vendors to farmers to, you know, all of it and they've all been impacted when these restaurants closed down. So I think anything we can do to get money into the system to get these businesses back up and running is going to carry throughout much more to the economy than just just our industry alone.”

And some people who have direct deposit say that stimulus money has already hit their account.