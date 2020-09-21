What first-time drivers need to know before taking a road test at MVD

TUCSON, Ariz. — According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, essential services have been open and available throughout the pandemic. But they have made several changes that drivers should know about before they stop by. ADOT spokesperson Doug Pacey says the doors have been open throughout the pandemic for first-time drivers to get their license at the MVD.

"When they call and make an appointment they will be asked if they or anyone in their household have flulike symptoms coughs fevers things like that for the last 72hours. If the answer is yes, the appointment will be pushed back a week. The other change is when people take the road test they have to wear a mask and the MVD examiner will also wear a mask and gloves during the road test. We’re following OSHA guidance to taxicabs and rideshare services,” Pacey said.

According to Pacey, there are no changes to the amount of time you can be in the car with the tester. The road test typically takes about 15 to 20 minutes, with the tester in the front passenger seat, and car windows are rolled down.

Officials say the number of drivers taking the road test are up. As for out of state titles and commercial driver license testing, those processes must be done in person.

"We actually did more road tests in August of this year than August of last year. We did 12,700 road tests in August 2020 compared to 12,500 in August 2019.

Prior to March, we could process 14,000 customers a day in our offices statewide. When COVID-19 hit that drove us to an appointment-only system and we can only see 5,000 people a day,” Pacey said.

If you already have a license your expiration is delayed for one year because of the pandemic. And you can always renew your tags and registration online.

ONLINE RESOURCES