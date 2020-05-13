What are rules for gyms reopening in Arizona?

Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday announced that gyms around our state could begin opening starting on Wednesday, as long as they adhered to strict safety and social distancing guidelines.

RELATED: Gov. Ducey says stay-at-home order will be lifted Friday< /span>

As more and more businesses have reopened amid the pandemic, residents have had questions as to how to achieve this, especially in the case of fitness centers.

When will you go to a public gym again? — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) May 12, 2020

According to Ducey's latest guidance, there are clear recommendations for both patrons and facility owners. See his full directives, outlined below.

FOR PEOPLE VISITING GYMS: