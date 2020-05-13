Menu

Pima County not opening pools, splash pads May 13 despite lifted restrictions

Posted at 5:37 PM, May 12, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation will not yet be opening pools and splash pads May 13 despite the lift of restrictions announced by Gov. Ducey Tuesday.

According to a press release from Pima County, the county is still reviewing the new executive order and guidance to determine the strategy for Pima County in efforts to protect the health of the community.

A date will be released of when county pools will open before the normal opening Memorial Day weekend.

All summer 2020 programs have temporarily postponed or suspended.

The best strategies and practices for other public pools at resorts and hotels, apartment complexes and recreation centers will also soon be announced.

