Walgreens, Postmates expand home delivery service to 7,000 stores nationwide

With consumers unable to leave their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walgreens and Postmates has expanded their home delivery service to 7,000 Walgreens stores nationwide.

In a statement on their website , the items include health and wellness products, plus over-the-counter medications, as well as other products.

“During these challenging times, our customers need alternate options to get the essential products they need,” said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth. “By expanding our delivery service collaboration with Postmates, more customers can get what they need, delivered on-demand, at their doorstep. Because of Postmates’ non-contact delivery options for certain items, Postmates drivers will leave deliveries on doorsteps, keeping these transactions completely contact-less, with no personal interaction required.”

To order the items, you can purchase them off Postmates' site or through the Postmates app.