Virus relief funds Arizona school counselors, social workers

Posted at 6:19 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 21:19:43-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona schools chief Kathy Hoffman says she'll use federal coronavirus relief funding to help schools hire 140 counselors and social workers.

Hoffman said Monday that her $21 million plan will provide two years of funding to eliminate the waitlist for school-based mental health professionals across 10 counties.

Hoffman called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to permanently fund the positions so the money doesn't run out after two years.

She says students need social and emotional support as they return to classrooms and deal with stresses induced by the pandemic.

