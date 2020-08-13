Menu

Virtual Tucson Pride Parade and Festival slated for October

Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 13, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Organizers of the annual Tucson Pride Parade and Festival canceled the Sept. 26 in-person event and scheduled virtual festivities in October.

The celebration will coincide with National Coming Out Month.

Here is a statement from organizers:

After careful consideration and with great respect for our community, the Tucson Pride Board of Directors has voted to cancel the in-person Annual Tucson Pride Parade and Festival this year. In its place, Tucson Pride is taking the annual celebration virtual in October 2020, in honor of National Coming Out Month. This decision was not made lightly; the board has carefully monitored Covid-19 guidelines and recommendations from authorities on local, state, and national levels, as well as explored all available alternatives.

The virtual event, which will include performances, panels, and highlights from local LGBTQ history, will launch Oct. 24. For more information, email festival@tucsonpride.org.

