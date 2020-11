TUCSON, Ariz. — Vail Inclusive Preschool at Cienega High School has shut down through November due to COVID-19 infections.

According to a Vail School District spokeswoman, two staff members tested positive. All staff and students at the school -- a total of 120 people -- have been quarantined.

Cienega High School is located at 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.