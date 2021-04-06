Vaccination efforts will soon move indoors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — One thing about the cooler months in Arizona, they don’t seem to last too long.

“We worked the summer last year for testing. 110 degrees and we learned lessons there, AKA don’t have outdoor sites,” said Pima County Health Department Program Manager Spencer Grave.

Graves says all drive-thru sites will transition to indoor facilities in the next few weeks. Air conditioning is a priority. “Some of these larger sites are on asphalt, and the black coloring increases the heat.

So, we are looking at 140 or 150 plus on the pavement and we do not want that.

The first state-run indoor vaccination site has opened in Mesa with more planned in the Phoenix area. Graves says moving operations inside will make it easier to get shots in people’s arms.

“You’re not having cars drive through which needs traffic control, and other mechanisms in place. It increases efficiency indoors.”

Large locations have already been selected to allow for social distancing.

“The Udall site we are using the recreation facility, three basketball courts, so that’s ample room for all of our events even if we have 1500 plus people a day.”

Graves says with record heat already felt in early April the clock is ticking on getting the vaccination effort moved inside.

"We can’t expect our staff to work 6 plus days a week in the heat, so we need to make sure we are covering them and following those rules and regulations for that.”