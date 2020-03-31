Menu

US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

Posted: 4:34 PM, Mar 31, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-31 19:34:20-04
Jim Gomez/AP
Crewmen of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt prepare their aircraft Tuesday, April 10,2018 in international waters off South China Sea. The aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is sailing through the disputed South China Sea in the latest display of America's military might after China built a string of islands with military facilities in the strategic sea it claims almost in its entirety. (AP Photo/Jim Gomez)
US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus is asking for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore.

The extraordinary move would take the warship out of duty in an effort to save lives. The captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt says the spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating.

He says removing all but 10 percent of the crew is a “necessary risk” in order to stop the spread of the virus. The ship is docked in Guam.

