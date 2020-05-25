Menu

US communities face tough choices on opening public pools

Matt Slocum/AP
Swimmers practice in the pool at the Aquatics Center at the Olympic Park ahead of the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 25, 2012, in London. Opening ceremonies for the 2012 London Olympics will be held Friday, July 27. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-25 18:22:51-04

Public pools in the U.S. will look very different this summer if they open at all with the coronavirus threat still looming.

Among the changes pools are planning are putting their mostly teenage lifeguards in charge of maintaining social distancing among patrons and spotting COVID-19 symptoms. Dr. Justin Sempsrott, the medical director for the lifeguard certification program Starguard Elite, says pools also plan to screen patrons' temperatures, require lifeguards to wear masks and significantly reduce the number of swimmers allowed in the water and locker rooms.

Industry groups and companies, meanwhile, report that sales of inflatable pools, swimming gear and kayaks are up.

