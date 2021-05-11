Universities and private schools may mandate COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is currently working with the two other state universities to come up with a unified vaccination policy. They hope to have a decision by the end of June.

If they do mandate the vaccine, they would join a number of colleges around the country that said they will require students to be vaccinated before returning to the fall.

Now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to those in the 12 to 15 age range, private high schools could mandate the vaccine for them.

"At this point we certainly would trust our families that is best for them and for their children's well-being," Julie Sherrill, Head of The Gregory School, said.

Sherrill said they have not made a decision yet.

"There is just simply a lot of information for our board of trustees and the administrative team and faculty here to discuss and evaluate," Sherrill said. "As we have done since the beginning of COVID we care very much about the input from our families."

The Arizona Department of Health Services said that vaccinations for those in the 12 to 15 age range will begin on Thursday.