Arizona sites ready to vaccinate people 12 and up starting May 13

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this April 8, 2021, file photo, a Northwell Health registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in the Staten Island borough of New York. Fewer Americans are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine than just a few months ago, but questions about side effects and how the shots were tested still hold some back, according to a new poll that highlights the challenges at a pivotal moment in the U.S. vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 12:18 PM, May 11, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — State vaccination sites in Arizona will be ready to vaccinate people ages 12 and up beginning May 13.

According to a news release, parents can sign up their child for an appointment at the seven state-run locations in Phoenix, Yuma, Flagstaff and the Tucson location at the University of Arizona. Walk-ins are also welcome.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free ‒ and they’re our best shot to end this pandemic and return to the things we’ve missed. We’re moving quickly to empower parents and guardians to get this protection for their children,” Governor Doug Ducey said. “Millions of Arizonans have already received the COVID-19 vaccine. Soon, kids ages 12 to 15 years old will now be eligible to get vaccinated and state vaccine sites are ready to serve them.”

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for teenagers on Monday.

According to ADHS, Arizona has 400,000 people between 12 and 15 years old

“We’re delighted to be able to welcome these young people to state-run mass-vaccination sites starting Thursday,” said Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ. “These safe, highly effective, and free vaccines are our best shot at returning to normal, and having more vaccinated individuals gives COVID-19 less of a chance of spreading.”

ADHS says a parent or guardian must be present with any child who is being vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit azdhs.gov/covid19.

