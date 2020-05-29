Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Union calls for Tucson UPS hub to be temporarily closed after round of weekend testing

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson UPS Center
UPS center.jpg
Posted at 5:57 PM, May 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-28 21:19:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — EDITORIAL NOTE: We originally incorrectly reported the number of coronavirus cases detected in the most recent round of testing. That error has since been corrected.

Workers at the UPS hub in Tucson, and their union representatives, are calling for the company to temporarily close the site and test all employees for COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Teamsters local 104 set up a voluntary testing site and tested more than 85 employees for the virus.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: https://www.kgun9.com/news/coronavirus/union-at-least-36-employees-in-tucson-facility-contract-covid-19

The union says 43 tests have come back positive in just the last three weeks.

The union said CDC guidelines state that outbreaks of two ore more cases need to be investigated by a team of experts.

They said UPS has also brought workers into the facility from around Arizona and even out of state, increasing the likelihood the virus was transmitted across state lines.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: https://www.kgun9.com/onyourside/ups-delivery-delays-related-to-covid-19-cases-and-large-influx-of-packages

The union claims UPS could have stopped this from happening if they'd correctly followed the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health's guidelines on dealing with COVID-19, if they'd tested the whole work force, and if they had worked with local and state health officials on contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.