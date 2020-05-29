Union calls for Tucson UPS hub to be temporarily closed after round of weekend testing

TUCSON, Ariz. — EDITORIAL NOTE: We originally incorrectly reported the number of coronavirus cases detected in the most recent round of testing. That error has since been corrected.

Workers at the UPS hub in Tucson, and their union representatives, are calling for the company to temporarily close the site and test all employees for COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Teamsters local 104 set up a voluntary testing site and tested more than 85 employees for the virus.

The union says 43 tests have come back positive in just the last three weeks.

The union said CDC guidelines state that outbreaks of two ore more cases need to be investigated by a team of experts.

They said UPS has also brought workers into the facility from around Arizona and even out of state, increasing the likelihood the virus was transmitted across state lines.

The union claims UPS could have stopped this from happening if they'd correctly followed the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health's guidelines on dealing with COVID-19, if they'd tested the whole work force, and if they had worked with local and state health officials on contact tracing.