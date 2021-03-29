UArizona vaccine site surpasses 100K doses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The state-run UArizona vaccine POD has administered more than 100,000 doses to patients.

President Robert C. Robbins said the total amount of doses is 102,734.

"I can't tell you how impressed I am and how appreciative," Robbins said in a statement. "The volunteers, the faculty, the staff, the students at the University of Arizona have come together in an incredible show of collaboration (and) cooperation in fulfilling our land-grant mission to administer 102,000 doses of this vaccine," he said. "That is truly remarkable, and I will always remember this and be eternally grateful."

Anyone age 16 and up can sign up for a vaccine at a state facility. To register, click here or call 602-542-1000 or 844-542-8201.