UArizona: UK variant of coronavirus detected on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona announced Thursday that a variant of the coronavirus has been detected on campus.

According to a news release, the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the UK, was found on school grounds through a research study.

"The presence in our community of this more virulent version of the virus that causes COVID-19 means everyone needs to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of this virus," said Senior Vice President of Health Sciences Dr. Michael Drake.

According to the CDC, this version of the coronavirus spreads more easily and quickly than other variants.

The university says the presence of this virus emphasizes the need for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

The University of Arizona POD is now offering vaccines to everyone 16 and older. To receive a shot, you must have an appointment.

For more information on how to register, visit azdhs.gov.