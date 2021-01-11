UArizona to serve as COVID-19 vaccine distribution site Jan. 22

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is getting ready to re-open classes, but with most classes online due to COVID precautions.

Because education is a priority for vaccinations, the University is getting ready to be a vaccination center.

UArizona will have some in-person classes for courses like labs where the University feels there is no substitute for face-to-face learning but most courses will still be on-line.

The 1-B phase of COVID vaccinations about to start includes people who work in education. Doctor Richard Carmona says that will include University cleaning crews whose work has become even harder and more important since the virus hit.

Dr. Richard Carmona says "Now they have to don PPE and go to cleanups anytime there's an exposure. And so there you wouldn't normally think of them as a part of the educational team, but if they are not working, we don't have classrooms, we don't have auditoriums and laboratories to do our work."

University President Doctor Robert Robbins says UArizona is resuming aggressive testing and daily wellness checks. Doctor Robbins says there’s less risk of students spreading the virus in classes than in off-campus parties. He says University Police and TPD will continue to team up to stop those.

The University is worried students could have picked up the virus in their travels so they’re expected to isolate when they get back to town.

“As a reminder, while they complete the seven-day self-quarantine. We've asked students to leave their homes, only attend, only to attend essential classes, attend work care for family members or to obtain food, medical care, or medications," Robbins says.

And Doctor Robbins says that self-quarantine applies even if someone tested negative.