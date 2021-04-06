UArizona to allow graduation guests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona says it will allow up to four in-person guests for this year’s graduation ceremonies.

Concerns about spreading COVID-19 had led the University to set in-person graduations that would involve the graduate only.

University President Dr. Robert Robbins says UA will still avoid a large mass graduation ceremony and hold to its plan to have a series of many smaller events spread from May 11 to May 18.

Graduation visitors will not be required to show proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test. Robbins says they will be asked to complete a Wildcat Wellcheck---a questionnaire designed to identify symptoms that could indicate a COVID infection. The University will COVID test students, faculty and staff involved in the graduation.

Robbins says the graduation environment will be designed to offer enough distancing for safety.

The University could revert to more restrictive graduation plans if there’s a major surge in COVID cases.

