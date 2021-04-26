UArizona says appointments no longer needed at vaccination sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona vaccination site is getting shots in arms -- now with no appointment necessary. This applies to both the walk-up and drive-thru locations.

While scheduling appointments is still encouraged, leaders say they can handle anyone who shows up. The POD is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Meanwhile, the campus is still on stage three of the re-entry plan with up to 100 students in a classroom.

“The last day of classes for the spring semester is next week -- can’t believe I'm saying this -- it's next week Wednesday, May 5, with finals beginning May 7,” said UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins.

This week’s virtual update included the news that people can now get vaccinated at the site no appointment necessary.

“I think last week we said that was in the Ina Gittings building, but it is available in drive-thru as well,” said V.P. of Communications Holly Jensen. “So anyone who wants a vaccination should come to the university and we will get you a vaccination today.”

If you want to drive-thru to get a vaccine, you shoud do it soon -- plans are to move things inside early next month. Operations will also be scaled back with decreasing demand.

“But we are standing ready should something happen, we can surge up again,” said Distinguished Professor Dr. Richard Carmona. “Or we can continue to demobilize as we move forward and hopefully that’s the direction we are going to take.”

University leaders say people getting vaccinated quickly is the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to stop mutations that could lead to more variants.

“If we can prevent that virus from getting into another body where it might make a mutation that becomes consequential then we have real problems, so get your vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Carmona.