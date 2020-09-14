UArizona recommending 14-day shelter-in-place for students to curb spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is recommending its students shelter in place for 14 days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins made the announcement at the university's weekly COVID-19 update meeting Monday morning, calling the move "a last-ditch effort" to stop the spread of the virus among students.

Robbins said the recommendation came in cooperation with the Pima County Health Department, and the school will release details later Monday.

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak reported at high rises near UArizona campus

Earlier in Monday's weekly Zoom news conference, Robbins confirmed there would be no changes to the university's current class plan with only essential classes under in-person instruction.

Dr. Theresa Cullen, who also attended the news conference, said there are exceptions to the shelter-in-place including grocery shopping, medical care and classes.

Watch the full Zoom news conference from the University of Arizona in the player below:



This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.