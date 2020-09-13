COVID-19 outbreak identified at high rises near UArizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. — A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at student high rises west of the University of Arizona campus, according to a letter sent from Councilman Steve Kozachik.

After testing and contact tracing efforts, it was discovered the Hub At Tucson has 45 positive cases, with 490 residents living in an enclosed large-scale environment.

Some of the students tested reported false negative results from the antigen test they received on UArizona campus before testing positive with the PCR test administered by the city, according to Kozachik.

During a Zoom meeting with Hub management, Pima County Health and Rescue Me Wellness which lasted over an hour on Saturday afternoon, I requested building management mandate 100% testing for all of their residents. They declined, citing restrictions in their leases. The UA can, and should exercise the leverage they have to compel testing by immediately issuing a directive that prevents any student from continuing to participate in any form of classroom instruction, including virtually, until they have produced a negative COVID-19 test result coming from a reliable PCR test, and that process must be repeated every 3 weeks until the end of the semester. Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik

Pima County will issue orders to close swimming pools at the high rises, and other measures are being explored by which individual rooms may be quarantined, according to Kozachik. Management will need to provide isolation rooms for students during their 14-day quarantine period. All common areas must be closed off within each building.

Each of the high rises has been leased to almost 90 percent building capacity. UArizona and the city will need to provide off-site isolation room options if space is not available within the given high rises.

KGUN9 has reached out to the Hub at Tucson, and UArizona for a statement.