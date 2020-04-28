Two Trident Grill locations still open for takeout despite recent struggles

TUCSON, Ariz. — A small staff preps for another day under the new normal.

“It was smart in the long run,” said Manager Drew Knight. “They had to make a lot of really hard decisions.”

Trident Grill has had to temporarily close three restaurants to help keep Trident II on Swan and the Trident Pizza Pub locations above water. Two spots were vandalized while they were closed.

“I think in this world you take things as they come, you deal with things as they come.”

Knight says they are just trying to toe the line until things can re-open. They’ve changed their hours from 11 to 7, added hand sanitizer stations, and adapted their menu.

“We have to make sure we are selling the high volume items your fish and chips your burgers those are the things we will stick with.”

Knight says tough times bring out the best in many people.

“It’s also showing how loyal are customers have been, we appreciate every single one of you by the way, we appreciate our customers so much for the way they’ve supported us.”

He says Mondays and Tuesdays have always been down days for restaurants, making takeout orders on these days very helpful.

“Trident Grill II on Swan 520-396-4455 ; we also have our Trident Pizza Pub try us out.”