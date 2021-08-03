Teacher sues to stop Phoenix school district's mask mandate

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix science teacher is asking a judge to put a halt to a districtwide mask mandate, which goes against a new state law.

A spokesman for Phoenix Union High School District confirmed Tuesday that Douglas Hester is filing for a temporary restraining order on the mandate.

The spokesman says the district stands behind its decision. Attorneys for the district will make their case at a hearing Wednesday.

The court proceedings could be a test case for school districts in the state as a second one, Phoenix Elementary, approved a mandatory mask rule this week.

The tension over masks comes as Arizona reports 1,974 additional COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths.