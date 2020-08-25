TusCon Science Fiction Convention postponed

TUCSON, Ariz. — Organizers of the TusCon Science Fiction Convention decided to postpone this year's event.

According to a Facebook post, the planned November event will be postponed until 2021.

Those who paid for memberships for 2020 will have their membership rolled over to 2021.

Next year's event is planned for Nov. 12-14, 2021 at Sheraton Tucson Hotel & Suites, 5151 E. Grant Road.

Jennifer Ashley will serve as the author Guest of Honor.

Organizers are working on a Virtual TusCon Convention and Video presentation for Nov. 14, 2020.