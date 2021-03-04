Tucsonans in vaccination limbo driving to Glendale for a shot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some Tucsonans are going to Maricopa County to get vaccinated if they fall into new 55-64 age category.

Right now, Arizona is not offering vaccinations to those age 55-64 at the University of Arizona point-of-distribution (POD) site -- or anywhere else in Pima County.

RELATED: Arizonans 55 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Phoenix

Amy Pauley, a Tucsonan, falls into the new category and will be making the trip to Glendale to get vaccinated.

"Just very excited to get this done and have a little bit of peace of mind," Pauley said.

Pauley has an autoimmune disease that puts her in a high-risk category, so when they expanded the age range, she took the first chance she could get.

"We really just wanted to get this done as soon as possible, and that's why we're willing to make the drive," Pauley said. "I think it's well worth the drive."

Pauley was able to secure an appointment for herself and her husband before all 50,000 at the State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium were booked.

She said that even if she was only able to get one, she still would have gone to protect herself.

"I'm afraid you know with some of our health problems, we might have been in a hospital or worse," Pauley said.

Those looking to see if they are eligible for a vaccine can check here. If you are eligible, it will guide you to the patient portal where you can find out when and where you can get an appointment.