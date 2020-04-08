Tucsonan makes headbands to protect ears from face mask bands

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson woman says it took just one Facebook post with an idea to help nurses wearing face masks, to explode to more than 200 orders.

Kassidy Crawford works in marketing, but has recently picked up sewing to help those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Facebook post, she says how she was able to make headbands for nurses to wear instead of the elastic bands that hold face masks in place.

Wearing face masks has been essential for those in the medical field, and for others, as a way to stay safe against the virus. But while they may help, some nurses say the elastic bands that wrap around the wearer's ears tend to be uncomfortable and can even damage or irritate the skin. That's where the headbands can help.

Frontline Headbands have specially placed buttons for medical masks.

"I've had a couple of people reach out to me and say you should really be focusing on making masks, you need to be making masks. That's what we really need right now, we can't be focusing on things like comfort in a time like this. But the thing is , comfort for our nurses is 100% a priority just in general, but especially when we are trying to get them to sustain this practice of wearing masks," says Crawford.

Crawford says she is getting 20 to 30 requests a day from mostly nurses and delivery drivers, in an effort to stay safe. She even adds people from California are also reaching out to her.

"I make the headbands on my living room floor with my sewing machine and fabric. Then I hand-sew the buttons onto them, sanitize them, and send them where they need to go . It takes me about a week to make 15-20 since I am still working (from home) full-time and can only do it at night and on the weekends, " Crawford says in an email to KGUN9. But despite the numerous requests she says she is not turning anyone away.

If you are interested in helping with the project, you can contact Crawford by email at kass@unusuallyfocused.com or on her Instagram.

To see a tutorial on how to make the Frontline Headbands, click here.

