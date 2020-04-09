Menu

Tucson Walmart stores participate in SNAP pilot program

Posted at 5:35 AM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 08:36:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The United States Department of Agriculture has given the green light to launch the SNAP Online Purchase Pilot program in Arizona.

With many people choosing to buy groceries online, not everyone had the option. That's why states were asking the USDA to expand the program during the pandemic to help people under stay-at-home orders.

Now, the program is available at Arizona Walmart storeswhere pickup and/or delivery is available.

“We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method. Now more than ever, customers are relying on our pickup and delivery services to give them access to quality, fresh groceries, and we believe that shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay.”

Customers can now use their EBT benefit card for payment at the time of pickup.

