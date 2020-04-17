Menu

Tucson Walgreens offers drive-through coronavirus testing

Copyright Getty Images | Joe Raedle
<a href="http://www.gettyimages.com/license/96794629">Getty Images | Joe Raedle</a>
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-17 16:41:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson Walgreens is offering drive-through coronavirus testing.

The location at 10315 E. Broadway offers the tests to patients who are eligible under Centers for Disease Control criteria.

Those who want to be tested need to complete an online screening and make an appointment.

The tests, which comes at no cost to those who qualify, are completed via drive-through, and patients are expected to stay inside their vehicles.

The testing is available at 15 Walgreens locations in seven states, including two locations in Arizona. The other location in the state is in El Mirage.

