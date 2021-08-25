Tucson venues to require proof of vaccination to attend events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fox Tucson Theatre, a "hot spot" for live entertainment, kept their doors shut for 529 days because of the pandemic.

"The live events industry was the first to shut down. We just opened last week for our first event since March of 2020," said Fox Tucson Theatre Executive Director, Bonnie Schock.

The theatre wants to stay open. Schock said the best way to ensure that is to take every precaution they can.

"On the 20th of September, we are implementing a requirement for all attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test," said Schock.

The Fox Theatre is one of 15 venues in Arizona that will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to attend an event. Staff at the Fox Theatre want the process to be as simple as scanning a ticket at the front door.

"We anticipate that we will be asking people to simply show their vaccination card or test results on their phone. It can be a photo of it. It can be the card itself," said Schock.

All 15 participating venues have agreed to implement the new rule on or before September 20, 2021. Schock said their decision is about setting a standard in the industry.

"We all have a part to play in making sure that spaces like the Fox can come back," said Schock.

It'll be up to the public to decide if they're willing to follow new rules in order to continue attending events.

"I think it's fine to ask for that kind of proof. I wish everybody was doing it. Not only public places like this, but schools and restaurants. We should all take note of what the Fox is doing and emulate them," said one woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

"If they feel like that's best for them, what they do and how they do their business, then that is up to them," said Tucson resident, Ryan Sanford.