Tucson VA one of the first VA systems in the country to bring back elective procedures

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System is one of the first in the country to start bringing back most in-person services for veterans.

The gradual re-opening began Monday.

“We are actually opening up most of our normal operations just on a reduced basis,” said SAVAHCS Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Francisco Rivera Pabon.

The Tucson VA is one of only 11 VA systems in the country and the only one in the Desert Pacific region to begin a phased reopening for elective procedures.

“Being in the forefront of course will bring a spotlight over to southern Arizona VA Healthcare System, but we are ready for it.” said Dr. Rivera Pabon. “We are ready to shine and demonstrate we provide the best care to our veterans.”

Pabon says visits will be kept to a minimum while continuing virtual care options.

“We are going to reevaluate what we are doing what processes are in place to determine if we can increase the amount of patients brought into campus for the care they receive.”

Veterans will have their temperature taken and be provided a mask before entry.

Pabon says elective procedures can make a big difference to a patient.

“It will definitely help improve their quality of life and the satisfaction that they will receive that care we strive to provide on a daily basis.”

Pabon says they will be an example for other medical centers to follow.

“Excited, looking forward to opportunities of growth, being able to innovate in the care we give patients.”