Tucson restaurant giving meals to healthcare workers, first responders

Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 12, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson restaurant has started a program to give free meals to those on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.

The Drunken Chicken is a restaurant known for its fried chicken located on Fourth Avenue.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, co-owners Ben Sattler and Micah Platt decided they needed to do something to help those who were doing so much to help the sick, so they started the 'Pay it Forward' program.

The program allows for customers to donate money Sattler and Platt will use to make meals they will deliver to either healthcare workers or first responders.

“We want to try and chip in and do our part," said Platt.

The two co-owners told KGUN9 they plan on raising $500 per food delivery.

“We will take that and make as much food as we possibly can with that amount of money, coordinate with whichever program it is that we are working with in this first delivery. Get their times, days, what they need, what will be the most helpful and put it in the back of the trunk and ship it on down over there," said Sattler.

They added they plan on changing who they donate their meals to every single time.

