First Watch temporarily closing restaurants

TUCSON, Ariz. — First Watch has announced it is temporarily closing all of its restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a letter from the restaurant's CEO, the temporary closure starting Monday, April 13, 2020 is to protect the health and safety of its employees.

For 37 years, First Watch has operated around one core principle: You First. It’s a simple concept that speaks volumes to us – Our people are our most important asset, and their physical safety and health, as well as their mental wellbeing, are always our priority. I carry that responsibility, and it is not something I take lightly, " says CEO Chris Tomasso.

An official reopening date has not been announced.