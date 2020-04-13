Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

First Watch temporarily closing restaurants

items.[0].image.alt
first watch.jpg
Posted at 4:02 AM, Apr 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 07:03:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — First Watch has announced it is temporarily closing all of its restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a letter from the restaurant's CEO, the temporary closure starting Monday, April 13, 2020 is to protect the health and safety of its employees.

For 37 years, First Watch has operated around one core principle: You First. It’s a simple concept that speaks volumes to us – Our people are our most important asset, and their physical safety and health, as well as their mental wellbeing, are always our priority. I carry that responsibility, and it is not something I take lightly, " says CEO Chris Tomasso.

An official reopening date has not been announced.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.