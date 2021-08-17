Tucson Police Officers Association sues city over vaccine mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The union covering most officers of the Tucson Police Department is suing the city, the mayor and city council over its policy requiring city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a lawsuit filed in Pima County Superior Court, the Tucson Police Officers Association argues the new policy is against state law and the city violated its contract with the union in instituting the policy.

Mayor Regina Romero and the city council passed the measure in a 6-1 vote Friday during an emergency meeting. The policy requires all employees of the city of Tucson to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 24 or face a five-day suspension.

In the lawsuit, the TPOA argues the policy "is a change to the terms and conditions of employment for TPOA’s members and such a change requires a good faith negotiation as between the City of Tucson and TPOA prior to enactment."

The lawsuit requests the court prohibit the city from enforcing the vaccine mandate on TPOA members, and that the city pay attorney fees related to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed Monday and is signed by TPOA President Don Jorgenson.