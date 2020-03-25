Tucson City Council urges Governor Ducey to issue a statewide ‘shelter in place’ order.

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Tucson City Council is unanimously urging Governor Ducey to issue a statewide ‘shelter in place’ order.

Mayor Romero says now’s the time to be taking the utmost precautions and not the time to be taking any chances of spreading coronavirus.

“The next 10 to 15 days are key,” she told KGUN9.

Mayor Regina Romero echoing what her council members said during the meeting, recommending governor ducey move swiftly on enacting a stay at home order.

“He needs to act now. We should not wait until our hospital system is devastated and overwhelmed for us to take these precautions right now,” said Mayor Romero.

She says the council unanimously approved the March 17th emergency declaration, forcing parks and recreational centers to close, shutting down the dine-in sections of bars, breweries, and restaurants, and going to take-out

The council also gave her the flexibility to expand and extend the declaration.

“Right now we are all on the same page when it comes to protecting the safety and the health of our community,” she added.

She is currently working on having the verbiage include other non-essential business.

“Nail salons, barber shops, or psa services like massages, that could endanger the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Romero.

While the council waits for the Governor to take further action, she gives this message to Tucsonans:

“These are the times when we’re tested. We’re tested as individuals and we;re tested as a community. And this is when we need to step up and take care of each other and take care of our elders--and do everything we can to help prevent the spread,” she told KGUN9.

Mayor Regina says the deadline that was added to her emergency declaration was extended to the end of March, but that is subject to change.

