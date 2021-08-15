Tucson 12-year-old twins get vaccinated to fulfill birthday wish

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Getting the vaccine is not your average birthday wish at 12-years-old, but it was twins Parker and Ben Madsen's top wish.

“We wanted to get it as soon as possible because our great aunt and great uncle passed away from it so we wanted to get vaccinated to be safe from COVID-19," said Parker Madsen.

The boys’ Great Aunt Gwen and Great Uncle Mike passed away eight days apart from COVID-19 just before the vaccine was available to them.

“They were very much on the page of science— waiting for the vaccines. And that was something that, you know they got sick before the vaccines were widely available. So, it’s really hard for us,” said B.J. Madsen, mother.

The twins said the visit to the pharmacy after school was anti-climatic.

“When you get it, it’s just a little pinch. It hurts more afterward than it does the shot,” said Ben Madsen.

And it was something they saw their parents and older brother do months before.

“[You] just go in and get the shot," said Seth Madsen.

After the shot, the boys of course had a small, COVID-safe pizza party to celebrate with their vaccinated friends and even got electric scooters.

“We just invited like a few people for just like a day-long just hang out at our house, I guess. We all wore masks." said Ben and Parker.

The family knows their aunt and uncle, who they saw as grandparents, would be proud.

“I think I'd say you're safe. So, I guess you guys can celebrate. Yeah,” said Ben and Parker.