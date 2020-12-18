Tubac to require first responders to get COVID vaccine

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Cruz County is one of the many rural areas that's expected to receive the Moderna vaccine once it's approved.

One community has said it will require its first responders to get a COVID vaccine to continue working for the department.

KGUN 9's Pat Parris hosted a "Moderna COVID-19 vaccine town hall" Thursday on Facebook.

Joining him was Tubac Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath who was also a participant in the Tucson portion of the Moderna trial.

Horvath said the fire district board has voted to make getting the vaccine mandatory for its fire fighters

"We've chosen to take very proactive stance as a fire district and make sure that all of our folks are protected with the vaccine," said Horvath. "When it becomes available to us in a couple of weeks, everybody here that works at Tubac Fire District will be required to get the vaccine."

Dr. Jack Mcgettigan along with his research coordinator Yvonne De Los Reyes also participated in the townhall.

Dr. Megettigan said his Tucson clinic enrolled nearly a thousand participants in the trial.

Dr. Megettigan and his staff will be first in line to receive the Moderna vaccine.