Trump harshly blames China for pandemic; a lab 'mistake'?

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump walks to the White House as he arrives on the South Lawn, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from a vacation to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Apr 30, 2020
President Donald Trump is speculating that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake."

And his intelligence agencies say they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab. Scientists suggest the virus spread from an animal to a human. The intel agencies did debunk one conspiracy theory, saying they have concluded the new virus was “not manmade or genetically modified."

China said speculation such as Trump's is unfounded and “purely fabricated out of nothing.”

