Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Tribes struggle to meet deadline to spend virus relief aid

items.[0].image.alt
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this on April 20, 2020, file photo, Dr. Diana Hu, left, and a colleague wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they work in the COVID-19 screening and testing tent in the parking lot at Tuba City Regional Health Care on the Navajo Reservation in Tuba City, Ariz. Indian tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Diana Hu
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-11 13:38:39-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds.

Congress set aside $8 billion for tribes that must be spent by the end of the year and meet strict federal guidelines.

Otherwise, the tribes risk having to send it back.

Officials on the vast Navajo Nation have received $714 million in aid but approved just $60 million for health care, protective equipment and front-line workers against the virus.

Rifts between the tribal government's legislative and executive branches have delayed putting more of the money to use.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)