Trash volume is up as people use time at home to spring clean

TUCSON, Ariz. — Trash cans are more full and lines to the landfill are longer. It’s a surprising effect stay at home orders are having for Tucson Environmental Services.

Curbside pickup volume is up 13% in Tucson. Lines to the landfill are also longer than normal.

“On a normal day we will average 600 to 700 customers we are now having over 1,000,” said Tucson Environmental Services Deputy Director Pat Tapia.

Tapia says the increase is partly due to people eating at home and due to people having more time for spring cleaning and yard work.

“With their pick up trucks, trailers, hauling landscape debris, a lot of them clearing out their storage sheds.”

Tapia says there have been a lot of changes at the landfill in the wake of the coronavirus.

Employees are protected by plexyglass and gloves, and they are no longer taking cash.

“We’ve actually mounted the card system so they no longer have to grab the credit card.”

The same rules apply to bag your trash and not dump household hazardous waste.

“Aerosol cans, paint hold on to those until we get the HHW program running again. Florescent lights, don’t throw those in the garbage as well.”

Tapia asks people keep social distancing in mind and take as few trips to the landfill as possible.

“We understand its a time to clean up since they have time we only ask they limit trips.”