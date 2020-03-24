Trails and paths full of people home from work and families with children home from school

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona trails and national parks have seen an increase in visitors with so many people home from work and children home from school.

People we talked to say getting outside is important for mental and physical health especially during these difficult times.

CDC guidelines do allow for outdoor exercise including walking, biking, and running. This is true even in other areas of the country under stricter stay at home orders.

The CDC does urge people exercising outside keep six feet of distance and frequent hand washing.

The above video shows people enjoying the loop running through Tucson. The trailhead parking lot was as full as a normal or even a busy weekend day.