Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Trails and paths full of people home from work and families with children home from school

Posted: 6:08 PM, Mar 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-23 21:08:14-04
items.[0].videoTitle
Large number of people off from work and with kids home from school take to the outdoors for mental and physical health.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona trails and national parks have seen an increase in visitors with so many people home from work and children home from school.

People we talked to say getting outside is important for mental and physical health especially during these difficult times.

CDC guidelines do allow for outdoor exercise including walking, biking, and running. This is true even in other areas of the country under stricter stay at home orders.
The CDC does urge people exercising outside keep six feet of distance and frequent hand washing.

The above video shows people enjoying the loop running through Tucson. The trailhead parking lot was as full as a normal or even a busy weekend day.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.