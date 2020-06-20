Town of Sahuarita will not mandate face coverings

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — The Town of Sahuarita announced Friday it will not mandate face coverings, but is continuing to ask residents to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control to help curb the spread of COVID-19, according to Mayor Tom Murphy.

According to a news release from the Mayor's office, the reminder of CDC guidelines follows Governor Doug Ducey's executive order issued Wednesday.

“We trust that our community members will make responsible choices, and we won’t be making any new laws concerning face coverings at this time," Mayor Murphy said in a statement.

According to Gov. Ducey's executive order, businesses must make the effort to contain the spread, with updating and enforcing written policies.

Sahuarita would be asking businesses to revise their policies in cooperation with the governor’s orders, Murphy said.

“We will be doubling our efforts to educate the public. It’s crucial that we make sure people are not confused by what they’ve read or heard. For example, today’s Resolution adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors says that it ‘applies throughout Pima County, including within incorporated areas,’ but state law is clear that it does not apply in cities and towns," Mayor Murphy said in a statement.

Fore more information about Sahuarita or COVID-19, click here.