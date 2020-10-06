Tourist sites on Navajo Nation to remain closed through 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Tourist sites on the Navajo Nation will be closed through at least the rest of the year.

The Navajo Parks and Recreation Department cited a rise in coronavirus cases on the reservation and a public health order in making the announcement.

Officials say they'll reassess in January. The closure includes tribal parks like the Four Corners Monument, Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park and Lower Antelope Canyon.

It also extends to rivers, trails, canyons and roads that lead to those sites.

The tribe reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and one death, bringing the total number of cases on the reservation to 10,441.