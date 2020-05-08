Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Top White House officials buried CDC report

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Top White House officials buried CDC report
Posted at 3:29 PM, May 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-08 19:02:52-04

The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House.

That's according to internal government emails and documents obtained by The Associated Press. The files also show that after the AP reported Thursday that the document had been buried, the Trump administration ordered key parts of it to be fast-tracked for approval.

The emails show experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spending weeks working on guidance to help the country deal with the emergency, only to see their work quashed by political appointees with little explanation.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.