Tool helps connect Southern Arizona families to food

TUCSON, Ariz. — An interactive map made by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona helps connect families with resources to make sure they don't go hungry.

The map includes TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) sites and locations to get a hot meal or sack lunch.

TEFAP sites like food banks and soup kitchens require a photo ID and proof of address in some cases.

For the sack lunch and hot meal locations people won't need to bring any proof with them.

The map lists more than 50 sites to get access to food throughout Southern Arizona.

Click here for the map.