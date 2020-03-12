Tom Hanks confirms he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks confirmed on Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

Hanks posted an update on his Twitter account.

"Rita and I are down here in Australia," Hanks tweeted. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

According to data collected from Johns Hopkins University, Australia has 128 confirmed cases. By comparison, the United States has more than 1,200 confirmed cases.

