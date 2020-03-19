Tohono O'Odham tribe closes casino properties amid coronavirus concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tohono O'Odham nation announced Wednesday they'll temporarily suspend operations at all four Desert Diamond Casino locations.

This comes as the state clocks another eight positive cases of COVID-19.

A tribe spokesman said the closure starts March 18th at 11:59 p.m.

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said “In this unprecedented time, it is our duty to protect the community and collective action is needed to slow this virus. We are all in this together and I am proud to be a part of the vital Arizona Tribal Gaming community, which employs thousands of workers. I commend the other tribal casinos who are also making tough decisions for their own communities as well. It is in moments like these that our communities must rise to the challenge by relying on the shared values of compassion, collaboration, and generosity that have inspired us for generations.”

The tribe has not specified a projected date to reopen the casinos.