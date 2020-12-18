TIA air traffic control open modified hours due to pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Due to the pandemic, the Federal Aviation Administration has modified hours at the Tucson International Airport air traffic control tower.

The facilities will be closed from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. until Dec. 23, and from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Dec. 24-28.

The FAA released this statement:

The FAA has a robust contingency plan for every air traffic control facility, and remains positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The agency continually monitors controller staffing and traffic demand, and remains in close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders so we can prioritize our resources to meet the greatest demand.



To check the facility's condition and hours, visit this FAA site.