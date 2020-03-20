The Loft Cinema is still screening new movies... online

TUCSON, Ariz. — Feeling bored at home? You can still catch the newest independent and arthouse films in Tucson -- you just have to do it online.

The Loft Cinema announced Tuesday it will be offering tickets to livestream screenings of new releases, available for purchase on its website.

The select films are not available on other streaming platforms -- they were set for releases at arthouse cinemas all across the country until the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of those venues.

The Loft -- which operates as a nonprofit -- will sell tickets to these virtual screenings on its website for $12. That ticket grants access to a "virtual screening" within a specified window of time.

The Loft says revenue generated by the virtual screenings will go to employees and its essential operating costs during the closure.

The screenings beging this Friday, March 20, with four new releases, as described by the Loft:

Bacurau, an action thriller from Brazil starring Udo Kier and Sonia Braga; the Polish drama, Corpus Christi, a 2020 Academy Award nominee for Best International Film; Saint Frances, an acclaimed American comedy/drama; and a new restoration of the popular 1976 Brazilian comedy, Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands, starring Sonia Braga.

In a news release about the virtual screenings, The Loft says it's working on holding online movie viewing parties, live Q&A sessions with filmmakers, and more.

Click here for more information, or to buy tickets for upcoming virtual screenings.