Loft Cinema to close amid coronavirus concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Loft Cinema announced Sunday it would close its doors immediately, and until at least the end of the month.

In a Facebook post, the popular Tucson theater announced the move was out of concern for the health of its patrons.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that COVID-19 (coronavirus) poses a real risk to our community’s health, and we cannot in good conscience continue to stay open," the theater said in the post.

The theater said anyone who wants a refund can call the theater at 520-795-0844, or emailing info@loftcinema.org.