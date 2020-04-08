Menu

TFD, TPD show support to retired first responder battling COVID-19

Posted: 6:20 PM, Apr 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 21:23:14-04
Tucson Fire Department
The Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department showed support to a fellow first responder Tuesday.
TFD and TPD teamed up to show their support for retired Tucson Fire paramedica Larry Delfs who battling COVID-19.

TFD asks to keep Larry, first responders, and law enforcement in you thoughts and prayers.

Tucson Fire Department
@TucsonFireDept
WE’RE WITH YOU LARRY @tucsonfiredepartment and @tucsonpolicedept teamed up to show support for retired #TucsonFire paramedic Larry Delfs, who is battling COVID-19. Please keep Larry and all of our first responders and law enforcement officers in your thoughts and prayers

